Seattle weather: Get ready for temps over 80 into next week

A stellar spring day across the region! Highs went soaring into the upper 60s to low 70s for the North Sound with even warmer highs for the Central and South Sounders, landing in the upper 70s!

More warmth is on the way as a strong ridge of high pressure along with easterly winds will control the forecast, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and well above-average highs.

Overnight, a few clouds stream over Puget Sound. Otherwise, look for temperatures to cool into the upper 40s to low 50s.

We're mainly clear out of the gate Friday. Just a few high clouds hanging up over the Northern Cascades.

Highs Friday heat into the upper 60s at the coast, the mid 70s for the North Sound with low to mid 80s Seattle south. And the mountains enjoy 70+!

Although many of us find the heat exciting, this early spring warm-up can be dangerous. That's why an "Excessive Heat Watch" goes into effect Saturday night through Monday afternoon. Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling.

The FOX Forecast Team is issuing two Weather Alert days because of the heat. Sunday and Monday, temperatures push into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Mother's Day looks fantastic this year! Make sure to celebrate all the wonderful moms with a cold beverage! Stay hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen!

If you're not in love with the upper 80s and low 90s, we do cool off some by the middle of next week! Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week - stay cool! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast

*Pollen Forecast