Get ready for the 70s & 80s as summer-like warmth hits the region

What a spectacular day, folks! Skies were blue with highs above-average for most around the region. Seattle hit 65 with a jump to 68 at the airport.

Overnight conditions are mild. Skies are mostly clear with lows only cooling into the upper 40s to 50. Normal for this time of year is now 45.

A strong ridge of high pressure is giving us a beautiful end to the work week and start to the weekend.

Highs will cruise into the upper 70s to mid 80s across Western WA and that's something we haven't seen in 192 days!

Check out our Friday highs as we push into the upper 70s to near 80 for the first time this year.

You'll definitely need the sunglasses and sunscreen into Saturday too as temps stay in the upper 70s.

With the dry weather, the pollen forecast kicks up into high gear. We'll land in the moderate to high category into next week.

And just as we get used to the temperature spike we'll cool off as high pressure moves southeast opening the door for low-pressure ride into the West Coast again.

Onshore flow will return starting Sunday and will continue into the start of the work week. That shift will push cooler marine air inland dropping highs into the low 60s with a chance for light showers through early Tuesday.

As the low drops south of us that will give another chance for high pressure to shift inland from the east. This will push temperatures above normal under partly sunny skies.

By Thursday, we flip the switch again back into the cool and showery mode. Enjoy!

Have a great week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Rain Almanac SeaTac