Seattle weather: Get ready for the warm up! Upper 60s, then upper 70s into the weekend

A beautiful day across the region! Temperatures went soaring into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Clouds increase overnight with mild temperatures in the upper 40s for the metro area with 50 for Tacoma. Folks to the north will land near average in the mid 40s.

High pressure continues to strengthen offshore giving us a taste of late spring warmth Thursday with mid-summer heat Friday and Saturday.

Highs on Thursday land in the upper 60s again with mostly sunny skies. We'll stay slightly cooler for folks in the North Sound as temps only make it into the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Keep the sunglasses handy and bring out the sunscreen as we cruise into Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

The record to beat Friday is 76 set back in 1968. Saturday's 80-degree record will likely hold but stay tuned! By Sunday, onshore flow returns cooling us back down to normal.

And just to give you some temperature perspective, here's a look at our average summer temperatures from late June to early September. Notice 77 doesn't become our normal season high until July 10th! So, warming into the upper 70s this week will feel very hot for this time of year. Enjoy!

By midweek highs warm back up into the upper 60s to near 70!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Rain Almanac SeaTac