Seattle weather: Great weather for Seahawks Victory Parade

The Brief Morning fog and low clouds Wednesday will give way to afternoon sunshine, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies are expected to clear in time for downtown parade festivities, with dry weather through Thursday. Rain returns late Thursday, with lowland showers and light mountain snow expected Friday into the weekend.



A foggy start Wednesday with low clouds around the Puget Sound. Clouds will clear into the afternoon for more sunshine.

What's next:

It will be cloudy to start the early morning festivities, but the skies should clear heading into the parade through downtown Seattle.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with plenty of afternoon sun.

Skies will remain dry through the day Thursday, but showers return later that evening. Lowland rain and light mountain snow is expected Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will get cooler into early next week, which could bring snowflakes to some of the higher foothills.

