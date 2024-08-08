Seattle weather: Hazy and hot Friday, highs in the low 90s

Smoke aloft moved into Western Washington today, bringing hazy skies. Temperatures also warmed due to the easterly winds bringing in the wildfire smoke.

High temperatures today warmed into the upper 80s to low 90s. Highs were almost ten degrees above average.

Temperatures this evening will be mild with haze aloft, and lows in the low 60s.

Skies will remain a bit hazy through Saturday as high smoke aloft creates moderate air quality.

Skies will remain sunny for Seattle northward Friday, but the chance of thunderstorms will increase by the afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from Friday morning through midnight Friday for increased fire danger as the chance for thunderstorms increases along the Cascades. These storms will be dry and produce gusty winds.

Skies will be sunny, hazy and warm through Saturday. Slightly cooler temperatures return on Sunday, which will be associated with increased onshore flow, but also cleaner air. Milder temperatures stick around through the middle of next week with a few more clouds.