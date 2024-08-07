Seattle weather: Hazy skies and hot temperatures Wednesday

It was a warmer day with plenty of afternoon sunshine and a little bit of evening haze.

Highs today warmed to slightly above average, back to the low 80s. It was 10 degrees warmer on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

Overnight lows will be mild as a few clouds move in along the coast and high smoke moves in from the east.

Highs on Thursday will warm even further into the upper 80s to low 90s.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for western Washington from Thursday at noon through 9 p.m. on Friday. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 90s for some of the hottest spots with not much relief overnight.

Smoke will start to move into western Washington from east of the Cascades starting Thursday.

Smoke from the wildfires around our state will move into western Washington, decreasing air quality. Air quality will be in the moderate category, as most smoke will remain aloft. Skies will start to clear out as we see more onshore push through the weekend.

Skies will be sunny and hazy into the weekend and temperatures will remain warm. A slight cool down as onshore flow pushes in Sunday, and highs will be back to the mid 70s by early next week.