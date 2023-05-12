Record breaking heat continues through next week

A record-breaking temperature day for several areas across Western WA! Highs Friday went soaring into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

SeaTac, Olympia, and Bellingham all hit new record highs.

Overnight, temperatures will cool under mainly clear skies into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

As high pressure continues to strengthen and push northeast of us, highs will climb a few degrees each day through Sunday before cooling off slightly next week.

Highs on Saturday warm into the upper 70s to near 80 for folks in the North Sound with more heat the farther south you go. We're forecasting mid 80s for Seattle, upper 80s for Olympia, and low 90s for places like North Bend.

Make sure to stay hydrated and cool during the peak hours of the day.

This early Spring warm-up can be dangerous for those who already suffer from heat-related illnesses. And that is why a "Heat Advisory" goes into effect from 2pm Saturday through Monday evening.

This is also why the FOX Forecast Team is issuing two Weather Alert days for Sunday and Monday because of the heat and potential threat for thunderstorms rolling inland.

Here's a look at futurecast models for Monday as an upper-level low slowly moves into the region bringing the chance for thunderstorms to fire up as the atmosphere becomes unstable. We'll also see temperatures cool slightly through the week.

If you're not loving the 80s, this will be a tough week for you as highs won't really cool off much until Friday, and we'll only drop into the upper 70s which is still well above the seasonal average (67) for this time of year.

Stay cool and hydrated all and have a great Mother's Day weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

