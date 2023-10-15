Seattle weather: Heavier rain and wind on tap Monday

We're only forecasting scattered showers today, but heavier rain and wind move in on Monday.

Cloudier skies are on tap this afternoon as bands of showers race through Western Washington. By nine to 11 p.m., most showers wrap up. We'll be temporarily dry tonight before a more organized, widespread fetch of moisture arrives tomorrow morning.

Highs this afternoon will be slightly above average in the low to upper 60s.

Get ready for rounds of rain, at times heavy, tomorrow. The soggy weather could make driving difficult at several points throughout the day. It'll be breezy as well. In general, you can expect gusts in excess of 20-30 mph. This could be enough to knock down leaves. I'm concerned that some storm drains could get clogged with leaves which could lead to runoff and pooling, standing water on the roads.

In isolated cases, there may be spotty gusts to about 40 mph for the North Coast, Salish Sea and inland waters of Puget Sound tomorrow. However, no Wind Advisories have been issued. If these 40 mph gusts materialize, we can't rule out a little tree damage or a spotty power outage.

As this area of low pressure in the high levels of the atmosphere moves closer to Western Washington, it's forecast to create instability in the atmosphere which could trigger a few thunderstorms tomorrow. Ahead of this storm system, a ridge of high pressure kept us mostly dry this morning.

Here's a look at Futurecast. Keep in mind, there may be a convergence late Monday into early Tuesday. Far fewer showers are on the way Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, dry weather takes hold. Dry weather could continue at least through Saturday!

Wednesday and Thursday, highs will flirt with the 70s. This two-day stretch will be sunny and beautiful.

Spooky fog is possible Friday morning. Ultimately, the clouds clear for plentiful sunshine in the afternoon. We cloud up on Saturday.

Take good care! We appreciate your viewership so much.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

