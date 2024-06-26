Seattle weather: Isolated showers, thunderstorms breezy weather for Wednesday

Isolated showers and spotty thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of Washington today.

Isolated showers return Wednesday and Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. It'll be breezy with gusts reaching 15-30 mph in some areas.

Highs will range in the upper 60s to low 70s in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The communities with the best chance for thunderstorms will be north of Seattle, over the Cascades and into Eastern Washington. Small hail, heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible in these storms.

There could be spotty thunderstorms in Washington today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Some showers linger Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tomorrow.



Morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine on Friday as temperatures warm to the low 70s.

Highs will primarily reach the 70s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will be cloudier albeit mainly dry. One forecast model is suggesting that showers return Saturday evening (mostly after dark), but it seems like there's a better chance for rain making an appearance by early Sunday morning.



For those celebrating Seattle pride this weekend, keep a rain jacket with you on Sunday. For people that run chilly, a warm sweatshirt would be good to bring for the late evenings or early mornings for activities this weekend.



Showers persist into Monday, but drier weather takes over Tuesday.

Temperatures this week range in the 60s and 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The weather will hold up beautifully for pride celebrations in Seattle this weekend; however, light showers could arrive Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will primarily range in the 60s Saturday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The European and American weather models we analyze to make our predictions are forecasting highs in the mid 70s for the week of the Fourth of July. Dry, sunny weather is forecast for next week!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan