Milder weather in store for Seattle on Memorial Day

Temperatures warm up for Memorial Day; however, skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Highs this afternoon will be about average, reaching the mid to upper 60s for most backyards. While the day will be dry, predominately gray skies are in the forecast. The coast could experience light sprinkles at times. Otherwise, dry weather is in store. Keep a warm sweatshirt with you if you tend to run chilly.

The high in Seattle Monday will be 67. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the 60s for most backyards. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns as folks return to work and school on Tuesday. Here's a look at Futurecast below:

Scattered rain is in the forecast for the coast and North Sound Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain becomes more widespread by midday Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain will be focused over the Central and North Sound communities Tuesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday could feature a little excitement. Partly sunny skies are likely, but a few weak thunderstorms can't be ruled out.

Temperatures drop to the upper 50s Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will be lovely with morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Temperatures warm to the mid 60s.

Friday is truly the bright spot in the forecast. Temperatures flirt with the 70s. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected.

Saturday may be mild in the temperature department. Clouds may increase.

There are question marks about how Sunday may pan out: one model is suggesting wet weather. Another is predicting drier conditions. Stay tuned as we get more clarity on the forecast in the days ahead!

Temperatures range in the 60s for much of the seven day forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're curious about the summer forecast, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer and drier-than-normal weather for the Pacific Northwest. This doesn't bode well when it comes to the potential for wildfires, but there's still plenty of time for this outlook to change. It doesn't necessarily mean it'll be an awful smoke season, but it may increase the odds of it. We'll track it closely.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer-than-normal weather for much of the country, (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting drier-than-normal weather for much of the country, (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

