Seattle weather: Mini rollercoaster of weather ahead

Buckle up for a mini roller coaster of temperatures this week! Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s. Temps sag below average this weekend.

Today, a few spots will reach the mid to upper 70s. Others will skyrocket to the mid 80s, especially for the Cascade foothills, the South Sound and other communities farther from the water. A few neighborhoods woke up to fog, but sunshine is taking over for the rest of the day.

For those without air-conditioning, you'll be happy to hear that Mother Nature's A/C returns Tuesday. Thanks to a strengthening westerly flow Tuesday, cooler air will arrive from the Pacific. Skies will be cloudier on Tuesday as well.

Wednesday and Thursday may start gray, but glorious sunshine will reappear in the afternoons. Highs will warm to either side of 70 degrees.



For the upcoming weekend including Father's Day, you can plan on below-average temperatures, cloudier skies and scattered showers. Stay tuned because the extended part of the forecast is very subject to change.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

