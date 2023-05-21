Monday Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day

It was a chilly day! Temperatures were below normal (67F) today as the marine air settled in. Temperatures will increase later in the week as we get ready for a pattern change.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight. Expect cloudy skies with some light drizzle at times. Temperatures will peak in the lower-60s again Monday afternoon with a light breeze returning in the afternoon. Here is a look at your forecast:

60s will hang in the forecast for the next couple of days. Temperatures will return into the 70s by the middle of the work week. They'll remain warm as we head into the holiday weekend after that.

Have a good one!