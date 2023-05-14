Monday's Forecast: Record heat watch along with isolated thunderstorms

It was a HOT Mother's Day! Check out some of the record-breaking heat across Western Washington on Sunday:

The blazing sun will return Monday and highs will rise again. We'll be flirting with record-breaking highs once again. Here is a look at your forecast tomorrow:

The Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 8pm for those across the foothills, lowlands, and Chehalis Valley. We're talking temperatures returning into the mid-80s to lower-90s!

As the heat continues. Isolated thunderstorms will bubble up in the afternoon. We'll have to be on the lookout for small hail, lightning strikes, and downpours associated with these storms. They will develop late in the day and could take place anywhere across Western Washington.

A cool down is coming (if you don't like this heat)! Temperatures will fall into the 70s (still above normal 67F) by the end of the 7-day forecast. Here is a look:

Stay cool out there!