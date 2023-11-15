Seattle weather: Cool sunshine ahead Thursday and Friday

Wednesday will bring more clouds and a few isolated showers in the first half of the day, but some sunbreaks will return Wednesday afternoon.

A couple of different systems, one to the north and one to the south, will be impacting the area with light showers mainly through the early afternoon. High temperatures will stay cool, only topping out in the mid 40s Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will develop over the Pacific Northwest starting tonight. Clouds will clear Wednesday evening, which will send temps back down into the mid 30s overnight. Some of the usual colder locations will be in the 20s by early Thursday morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday and Friday with cold mornings.

Snow levels will drop again as the next storm system approaches over the weekend. Snow levels will drop below the passes (3,000 feet) by early Sunday morning. For the lowlands, rain and breezy wind will impact Western Washington Saturday night to Sunday morning.

The start of Thanksgiving week looks drier with high temperatures right around average.