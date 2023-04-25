Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Tuesday

A ridge of high pressure will start building over the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures to Western Washington.

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will be the weather story today, with highs back to average for this time of year.

Most of us are in for a nice dry stretch over the next seven days. Afternoon high temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and then soar another 10 degrees for Friday and Saturday. Those two days will be the warmest of the year so far as an east wind develops. We will lose the east wind at some point Saturday, but the warm air should stick around through the daylight hours.

Summer-like temps will end Saturday as the ridge shifts east and cooler marine air arrives. We could see a 15-20 degree drop Saturday into Sunday.

With highs in the 70s in the forecast for Seattle Friday and Saturday, this will be the latest first 70 degree day since 2017.

Enjoy this stretch of beautiful weather! Beyond the 7 day forecast, temps will be back into the 60s, but we look more dry than wet the next two weeks.