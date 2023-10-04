Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunshine & 60s Thursday

A beautiful day for the Pacific Northwest with sunshine this afternoon and highs in the upper 60s.

Skies will stay clear and dry through the overnight hours. A few degrees warmer than average today, and the warming trend continues into the weekend!

Clouds will move in again for the morning hours Thursday with lows in the low 50s. Watch for areas of patchy dense fog and morning clouds. Winds will be calm, so fog will linger until about midday.

We will warm up nicely into the afternoon with highs above average (65F) in the upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with calm winds.

High pressure continues to build and move closer to the PNW, keeping our warming trend going up and sunny skies.

The warming trend will continue through this weekend with the warmest days being Friday and Saturday. Some of the warmest spots could be close if not at 80 degrees! Rain will return by the start of next week, brining heavier rain and gusty winds. Do your yardwork this weekend!

Temperatures will cool back down and more fall-like weather will return to Washington through the middle of next week!