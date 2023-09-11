Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Monday and Tuesday

A weak system is moving across Western Washington this morning with a few spotty showers and cloudy skies.

Afternoon high temperatures will be much cooler today, in the low to mid 70s for the central and south sound. The north sound will have the best chance for showers with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The next weak frontal system arrives Tuesday, bringing another chance of rain to the Puget Sound area. The coast will see some showers in the morning, with the front spreading showers inland by the early afternoon. This will not be a big soaker, but some areas could see moderate rain at times Tuesday afternoon. By Tuesday night, the area will dry out and Western Washington will be in for another dry stretch to end the week.

Another ridge of high pressure will settle in over the Pacific Northwest later this week and into next weekend. 70s and even 80s are possible by late week, with plenty of sunshine.

The nice part about this time of year is that we get a break from the heat at night. Even on the hottest days of the coming week, overnight lows will be down into the low to mid 50s. Enjoy the cooler weather the next couple of days.