Rounds of sloppy, breezy weather in Seattle

The Brief Along the Central and North Coast, coastal flooding could be significant as the weekend comes to a close. We can't rule out other coastal flooding in the coming days either. Scattered rain and occasional mountain snow is forecast this week. No river flooding is forecast this week except along the Skokomish River.



(FOX 13 Seattle)

There might be a few hours of dry weather here and there today, but again this afternoon — we're going to see periods of wet weather. At certain moments, we could enjoy sunshine, but at other moments — there could be torrential rain, isolated lightning strikes, breezy weather, small hail and occasional mountain snow. In some neighborhoods, the rain could be heavy and intense. Driving could be difficult where the downpours develop.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Across the Central and North Coast, a Coastal Flood Warning is posted until 2 p.m. Sunday for significant coastal flooding. In these areas, there could be significant coastal flooding in these areas where homes, roads and businesses along low-lying coastal areas are vulnerable to flooding. Earlier this morning, we watched for the possibility of significant coastal flooding in the San Juans and Western Whatcom County, too. There's a Coastal Flood Advisory until 2 p.m. for the South Coast and the Strait.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

We could see coastal flooding again tomorrow in parts of the region, but it depends on a variety of factors.

In general, tomorrow, you can plan on morning showers (lowland rain and mountain snowflakes) with drier and sunnier skies tomorrow afternoon.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Between Tuesday and Thursday, we anticipate significant mountain snow at times. Check WSDOT conditions and restrictions before traveling. Tuesday and Wednesday are also looking blustery as well.

There could be pops of "chunky rain" at times between Wednesday and Thursday where isolated places in the lowlands see a brief and minor rain/snow mix. Any accumulations look unlikely. Temperatures are very on-brand for this time of year. Highs will range in the 40s with overnight lows primarily in the 30s. Only an isolated shower is possible on Friday, but mostly dry weather will follow on Saturday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Major stretch of US 2 reopens in WA, lifting spirits for Skykomish businesses, residents

Police identify mother, son as 2 killed in Mercer Island murder-suicide investigation

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

WSDOT announces Revive I-5 work begins this January in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.