Seattle City Light rate increases in effect for 2026

Higher bills are on their way to Seattle City Light customers as previously approved rate increases continue to take effect.

By the numbers:

In 2024, the Seattle City Council adopted a set of rate increases to take effect from 2025-2026. Beginning Jan. 1 of 2026, a 5.4% increase started appearing on customers' bills.

SCL says customers should expect to see a $4 increase in their monthly bills. Those enrolled in the Utility Discount Program are going to see a $2 increase. These charges put the utility in line with their 2025-2030 strategic plan.

Additionally, business customers will see a 4-7% increase. Basic service charge increases in 2026, according to SCL, are to align revenue with the actual costs for customer services, including labor, metering, and billing support.

What they're saying:

"As part of the rate setting process, City Light does a cost-of-service analysis, which leads to different sized average rate increases between rate classes," read, in part, a statement from SCL. Those classes are shown below.

Seattle City Light rate changes

