Seattle weather: Mostly dry Wednesday with rain returning Thursday

After a foggy and frosty start to the day, we're forecasting cloudy skies and mostly dry weather. A little lowland rain and minimal mountain snow make a brief appearance overnight and Thursday morning.

A ridge of high pressure was responsible for our fog this morning. Unfortunately, it won't be strong enough to give us sunshine - which can be common with these types of patterns. This ridge is also shifting east which is opening the door to wetter conditions.

Highs today will remain cool in the mid to upper 40s. A few neighborhoods could warm into the low 50s. It was gusty earlier this morning for communities like North Bend. Those winds will continue to ease throughout the afternoon.

Rain will sweep along the coast by later this afternoon. The wet weather tracks through the Puget Sound lowlands late tonight and early Thursday morning. Here's a look at Futurecast tomorrow:

Snow levels with this system will be rather elevated, ranging around 4,500 feet for the North Cascades and 6,000 feet for the South Cascades. The showers taper Thursday afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow on Friday along with spotty fog in the morning. Highs will reach the low 50s.

The dry weather lingers into the weekend. However, fog could be an issue both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Some of this fog could be of the freezing variety in a few spots Sunday morning, too. Stay tuned for details!

Isolated showers are back in action Monday. Scattered rain carries us into Tuesday. Unfortunately, snow levels will stay above the primary mountain passes into next Monday and Tuesday – meaning, we're not forecasting a lot of snow for ski resorts like Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie.

We're hoping our mountain snowpack can start building soon, but sadly the forecast over the next week or two isn't promising. We'll keep you posted on the latest.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We're so thankful for your viewership.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on X @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)