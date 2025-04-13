Seattle weather: Mostly sunny Monday with warmer temperatures

Today we saw plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s. We were slightly above average for Seattle this afternoon.

We are looking ahead to a nice work week with sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tonight we will see a few clouds with lows in the mid to low 40s. Temperatures will be milder compared to last night.

Skies will be mostly sunny and dry for Monday as high pressure continues across the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will warm up into the mid to upper 60s, with some spots even reaching 70 degrees.

Skies will remain mainly dry and sunny for the extended forecast. A weak disturbance will cool temperatures down slightly Tuesday into Wednesday, but they will warm back up again by the end of the week. There's a slight chance of showers returning for Easter Sunday.