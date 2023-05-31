Seattle weather: Mostly sunny skies with warmer highs Thursday

We only hit 64 at the airport today with even cooler highs for North Sounders. The normal for this time of year is 69.

Our cooler days are coming to an end starting tomorrow! We'll warm to near average Thursday with even warmer temps as we sail into the weekend and next week.

Overnight, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures running a bit chilly in the low to mid 40s. Folks in the South Sound could see 8–10 degrees below average.

Thursday, we wake up to a few clouds, but they'll clear out pretty quickly for a mostly sunny day.

Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 for some.

And if you're looking for the best days of the week, Friday and Saturday offer plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend and into next week thanks to high pressure just northeast of us.

And while the warmup for Western WA is nice, it is not good news for our neighbors to the north who continue to deal with raging wildfires burning across Alberta.

We'll stay in a sunny and dry pattern through next week with highs jumping into the 80s by next Tuesday. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

