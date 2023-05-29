Seattle weather: Murky mornings and sunny afternoons ahead

For the next week, you can expect a daily pattern of murky mornings and sunny afternoons. Clouds today will clear for glistening sunshine this afternoon. Enjoy!

Highs this afternoon will land on either side of 70 degrees. Temperatures today are dependent on the clouds: if the clouds clear earlier than noon, we'll be warmer. If the clouds linger past noon, temps will be cooler than what we're forecasting. Hope you get outside to soak in the sunshine this afternoon!

We'll be dry for at least the next seven days. Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will be the daily trend through Saturday. Temperatures stay at or below average through Wednesday before boosting to the 70s again Thursday. Highs will nudge closer to 80 degrees by Sunday!

Hope you have a wonderful Memorial Day.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

