Noticeably cooler, cloudier weather returns to Seattle on Labor Day

Coming off a sweltering weekend around Puget Sound with highs in the 80s, temperatures for Labor Day will tumble to the upper 60s to low 70s across the Seattle area.

Highs will be significantly cooler in Seattle today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Earlier this morning, spotty lightning strikes were detected in parts of Puget Sound. We can't rule out additional lightning strikes today, but it would certainly be the exception rather than the rule. The chance for thunderstorms is higher over the Cascades, and even then, the possibility is rather small.



Highs will land on either side of 70 degrees today. I'm so thankful that the darker skies are due to cloud cover and not smoke! We're tracking good air quality locally.

Temperatures land in the upper 60s to low 70s in Seattle Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine on Tuesday. This is a quintessential Seattle weather pattern.

The three day forecast in Seattle features a gradual warmup. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After pockets of clouds lift early Wednesday, glistening sunshine will dominate into the afternoon.

Temperatures gradually build throughout the week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures skyrocket on Thursday and Friday to the mid 80s. Highs cool to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Highs will warm to the 80s beginning Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



