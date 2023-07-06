Seattle weather: One more blazing hot day before some cooling

The Puget Sound area is heating up again Thursday as high pressure remains strong over the Pacific Northwest.

Expect hazy sunshine Thursday with highs a bit cooler than Wednesday. The coast will see a nice refreshing marine layer through at least the first half of the day.

The McEwan Fire continues to burn near Shelton and is now at over 250 acres. Winds in that area could be gusting up to 25 mph today, which could hamper firefighting efforts. A stronger marine push should help firefighters Friday.

Smoke could prove to be an air quality issue at times again today for the south and central sound from this fire.

Wednesday, Seattle had its hottest day of the year so far with a high of 91 degrees. That makes it the 17th time Sea-Tac has hit 80 degrees or warmer this year so far. This is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers we've had since 2015.

Friday through most of next week will be much more reasonable temperature-wise. Surface level smoke will be pushing east over the next couple of days, which will mean bluer skies in the afternoon and much better air quality.

There is still no significant rain in the forecast for the next 10-14 days.