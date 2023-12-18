Overnight showers & tapering rain into Tuesday afternoon

Widespread showers tonight across Western Washington and the rain will continue into Tuesday.

Overnight lows will stay mild and above freezing, lows in the mid to low 40s.

It will be a wet start Tuesday with rain for your morning commute. The best chance for freezing rain will be early Tuesday morning for the mountain passes, so be careful if you are driving that way.

Showers will taper into the afternoon and evening with snow levels rising to 6000' by the end of the day.







High temperatures Tuesday will be above average, still in the upper 40s to low 50s.

No major mountain snowstorms expected leading up to the holiday weekend. Here is a look at your Cascade Pass Forecast. The best day for travel will be Wednesday.

Dry skies will persist on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers return late Thursday into Friday, which will spread rain inland. A little bit more rain than early in the week, but nothing major expected.



