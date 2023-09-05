Seattle weather: Partly cloudy and pleasant the next three days

Morning clouds will part to reveal some afternoon sunshine Tuesday afternoon around the Puget Sound area.

Some areas woke up to fog this morning, but everybody should be seeing some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Highs will stay cool, in the mid to upper 60s for the north and central Puget Sound areas. Highs will make it into the 70s in the south sound.

Wednesday, a weak cold front will sweep through the region, bringing a few light showers to the coast and Olympic Peninsula. The Puget Sound area should remain mainly dry with mostly sunny skies at times.

The extended forecast looks very nice with temps warming into the upper 70s this weekend. Seattle has hit 80 degrees or warmer 42 times this year so far. The average last 80 degree day is September 13.

A weak system will arrive on Sunday, bringing a chance of showers Sunday evening into Monday morning. The timing of that system will become more clear as we get closer. In the meantime, enjoy the wonderful early September week ahead!