Seattle weather: Perfect summer weather all week

Perfect summer weather is on repeat all week. Enjoy the sunshine!

Highs this week will range about average, reaching for the upper 70s and low 80s.

I'm happy to report that the air quality is good around the region, and it's expected to stay that way unless this forecast drastically changes.



Friday through Sunday, we'll have our familiar pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures bounce back to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.



Maximize on the glorious weather and get outside!

One note: There's a small chance for a few weak thunderstorms over the North Cascades today and tomorrow. However, most should be dry.

Have a wonderful day! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 and Good Day Seattle.



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

