Rain/snow mix in Puget Sound into Monday

Several communities woke up Sunday to a rain/snow mix in the lowlands of Western Washington. For the most part, the snow didn't stick to the ground. We have additional possibilities for a wintry mix in the lower elevations into early Tuesday morning; however, little to no accumulations are expected.

Highs this afternoon will be chilly in the mid 40s. You can plan on cloudy skies. It might be slightly breezy at times, particularly over Whidbey Island.

Due to chilly and unstable air aloft in the atmosphere, we have the chance for a mix of small hail, graupel and snow along with the rain in the lower elevations of Western Washington. There might even be spotty lightning strikes (mostly over the coast). Any snow accumulations in the lowlands during the daytime today are highly unlikely. Even if something stuck to the ground, it would melt quickly.

As temperatures cool overnight and hit-or-miss showers continue, there might be hyper-localized, light snow accumulations in the lower elevations. The chance of this is small. A few backyards could have a light layer of snow/slush early tomorrow. The neighborhoods with the best possibility for this would be east of I-5 in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties though it could happen elsewhere in Puget Sound, too. Any lower elevation snow would melt fairly rapidly Monday morning. Stay tuned because this is an evolving forecast!

Here's a look at Futurecast:

After 10 a.m. Monday, much of Puget Sound will be dry. However, the coast and Olympic Peninsula should experience wet weather.

Showers wrap early Tuesday. We'll enjoy quiet weather into Thursday. Wet weather may make a comeback by Friday into next weekend. Stick with us for the latest.

PS: an additional one to three inches of snow could accumulate over the mountain passes between now and Tuesday morning.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

