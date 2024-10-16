Rainy weather in Seattle, first snow for Stevens, White Passes

It's finally feeling like autumn in Seattle and Western Washington! We’re tracking a parade of weather systems that will trigger damp and unsettled weather at times.

Highs remain steady in the 50s the next few days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today will be a very mixed bag of weather, complete with periodic showers (which could be heavy at times). It could be slightly breezy as well with moments of gorgeous sunshine here-and-there.

Temperatures will land in the upper 50s to low 60s in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Late tonight to Thursday, there may be light mountain snow over Stevens and White Passes – particularly where a convergence zone develops. About one to two inches of snow are possible above 4,000 feet in elevation. While we can’t rule out brief and minor snowflakes Thursday over Snoqualmie Pass, accumulations at that level are highly unlikely.

Light snow accumulations are possible east of Seattle on Thursday over Stevens and White Passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today and Thursday, there might be enough instability to spark isolated thunderstorms.

The daytime on Friday will likely be dry in Seattle, but it could be windy for the usual areas. Rain could sweep into the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast during the day on Friday before moving elsewhere in Puget Sound after dark.

An atmospheric river will provide Seattle with clouds and rain on Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies and on-and-off showers are expected into Sunday.

While we're forecasting increasing sunshine Monday and Tuesday, it won't be entirely dry.

There will be rounds of rain, clouds and cooler temperatures across Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! It's a privilege forecasting for you.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan