Seattle weather: Record warm start to the last Friday of 2023

Temperatures soared into the sixties Friday morning, making Friday one of the warmest days at Sea-Tac in recorded history.

The warmest December day at Sea-Tac since 1945 was on December 10, 2014 when the airport hit 66 degrees. Today's high so far of 61 degrees ties it for 5th warmest December day and shatters the old daily record of 54 degrees set in 2017.

This has been a very mild December, with only a handful of below average high temperatures. This is the fifth warmest December through the 28th and we have three mild days ahead to wrap up the year.

It has also been a very wet December so far, with 8.38 inches of rain. That is more than two and a half inches above average and it comes after several dry months in a row.

Western Washington will stay mostly dry today, except for the coast, which will see a few on and off showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some afternoon sunbreaks.

If you're heading to the big Seahawks matchup at Lumen Field Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, temps will be back into the 40s, but we'll stay dry. It should be a great day for football. Go Hawks!

Later that evening, the clouds will part, and we'll be looking at temps cooling into the low 40s by midnight's countdown to the new year.

The first week of the new year will bring average temperatures and a mix of clouds and potential showers. There are no big storms or lowland snow ahead for at least the next seven days.