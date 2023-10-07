Seattle weather: Roller coaster of October temps

Unusual October warmth this weekend will be immediately followed by a return of soggy, cloudy weather Monday! For today, we're forecasting potentially record-breaking temperatures this afternoon: highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow, the fog in the morning will be more widespread. It'll be chilly and murky. Grab a warm sweatshirt as you're walking the dog tomorrow morning! By the afternoon, plentiful sunshine will make a reappearance. Highs Sunday will reach either side of 70 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudier and cooler with the chance for rounds of rain. Driving could be gross at times. Make sure to wear a good rain jacket with waterproof shoes.

Wednesday won't be a washout. We're predicting fewer showers with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Thursday looks drier overall with highs rebounding into the 60s. Friday clouds up a bit as temperatures reach for nearly 70 degrees.

Enjoy our lovely weather today!

