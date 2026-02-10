Seattle weather: Seahawks Super Bowl parade looking dry, sunny

The Brief Expect great weather for the Super Bowl celebration; morning fog will give way to sunshine with temperatures in the 40s. Conditions remain mild and mostly dry with highs in the low 50s before a new weather system arrives late in the day. A series of storms will bring rain to the lowlands and a chance of snow to the mountains, with snow levels dropping as low as 2,000 feet by Friday night.



Dry weather and sunshine are expected in Seattle for the Seahawks Super Bowl parade.

Tonight will bring mainly clear conditions with patchy fog developing by Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be cooler, in the 30s.

It will be clear to start the evening in Western Washington with fog by morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle Super Bowl parade weather

What's next:

We are lucking out with Wednesday’s weather for the big Super Bowl parade. Up to 1 million people are expected to attend the event. After some morning fog, we’ll see clouds break into sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the event.

The forecast for the Seahawk Victory Parade is looking great for the 12s! (FOX 13 Seattle)

There will not be much change on Thursday. Expect a few more clouds than Wednesday, but temperatures will remain mild, in the low 50s.

The next wet system will hit the region on Thursday. A series of systems will bring periods of rain and cool temperatures through the long holiday weekend.

Snow levels will drop Friday and stay near pass-level through the weekend in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow returns to WA mountains?

By the numbers:

This series of systems will also bring a chance for snow to the mountains. Snow levels will drop between 2,000 to 3,000 feet Friday through Saturday night and will rise to 3,000 to 4,000 feet on Sunday. While it does not look like we will see heavy snow, expect some impacts to the roads at times over the mountain passes starting Friday.

Skies will remain dry through Thursday evening, with our next system returning to end the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

