Seattle weather: Morning fog to sunny skies Tuesday

The Brief Morning clouds and fog will give way to afternoon sunshine Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Weather looks favorable for the Seahawks victory parade Wednesday, with morning fog clearing to dry, mild conditions. Rain and mountain snow are expected to return Friday into the weekend as cooler weather moves back in.



Tuesday we will see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with afternoon sunshine.

The forecast for the Seahawk Victory Parade is looking great for the 12s! Morning fog to afternoon sunshine Wednesday with dry skies and mild temperatures!

Skies will remain dry through Thursday evening, with our next system returning to end the week. Lowland rain and mountain snow returns Friday into the weekend with cooler temperatures.

