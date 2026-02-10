Seattle weather: Morning fog to sunny skies Tuesday
SEATTLE - Morning clouds and fog to start Tuesday with a few lingering showers along the coast and northwest interior.
What's next:
Tuesday we will see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with afternoon sunshine.
The forecast for the Seahawk Victory Parade is looking great for the 12s! Morning fog to afternoon sunshine Wednesday with dry skies and mild temperatures!
Skies will remain dry through Thursday evening, with our next system returning to end the week. Lowland rain and mountain snow returns Friday into the weekend with cooler temperatures.
