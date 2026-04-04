Seattle weather: Warm, dry conditions for Easter weekend

The Brief Spring sunshine and warmer temps stick around through Monday which could be the first 70-degree day of the year for some spots. Sharp cooldown arrives Tuesday with a marine push. Dry weather continues mid-to-late week with cool mornings.



High pressure is firmly in control across western Washington this evening, and it’s setting the stage for a beautiful stretch of spring weather.

We are heading into a mainly clear and calm evening with temperatures settling into the 40s overnight. High clouds will be in the mix. A ridge of high pressure will stick around through the weekend, keeping things dry and warmer each day.

Mainly clear skies are expected early Sunday morning in Western Washington.

By Sunday and Monday, you’ll really start to feel that spring warmth. Afternoon highs will climb into the 60s and even flirt with the low 70s in a few spots on Monday. Expect a mix of sunshine with some passing high clouds, but overall great weather if you’ve got outdoor plans.

It will be mild and sunny with high clouds in Seattle over Easter Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A shift begins Monday night as a system passing to our north helps drive a classic marine push into Western Washington. That means cooler air, increased cloud cover, and a noticeable drop in temperatures by Tuesday. Highs will tumble back into the 50s.

The rest of the week trends dry again, with partly sunny skies and temperatures slowly rebounding into the upper 50s and low 60s. Chilly mornings return midweek with some areas potentially seeing frost again in the usual colder spots like the Southwest Interior and Lower Chehalis Valley.

It will be dry with mild temperatures the next seven days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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