Seattle to experience a blast of summery weather in late September

The calendar officially says fall, but Mother Nature is still serving up summery weather in Seattle. Highs on Tuesday will soar to almost 80 degrees!

This morning felt like autumn with low-hanging clouds and drizzle. These clouds will be slow to clear, but sunshine will ultimately make a strong showing this afternoon as highs warm to the low to mid 70s in the greater Seattle area.

Early clouds and sprinkles will give way to sunny weather on Monday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow afternoon may also be gray and overcast, but the afternoon will be spectacularly sunny.

So far this month, we've had 12 days with temperatures of at least 70 degrees.

Wet weather is back in action Wednesday as temperatures cool to the mid 60s.

Thursday will likely be primarily dry, but we can't rule out light, spotty showers in the early morning or evening hours.

Hit-or-miss showers continue on Friday as highs remain in the 60s.

While this upcoming weekend is trending dry right now, the mornings will be chilly with lows in the 40s. Highs are forecast to land in the low 60s.

The weather is looking quiet and dry for the Mariners, Reign and Sounders games this weekend!

Also, we're expecting the peak colors to arrive in Seattle by mid-October.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan