Seattle approaching longest January dry stretch

Sunday marked the coldest morning temperature at Sea-Tac Airport since February 2025. In the coming days, overnight lows will range in the 30s. Lows in the 40s will be back by midweek.

Highs will warm slightly in Seattle in the coming days as dry weather hangs on. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mother Nature provided beautiful conditions for the Hawks game: partly to mostly sunny skies with dry weather. If the city does not see measurable precipitation in a couple days, we will break a record for longest dry stretch in January.



Overnight, temperatures will be frigid once again. Bundle up! Mostly cloudy skies are forecast into Monday morning.

Overnight lows tumble to the mid 20s to the low 30s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today marks almost two weeks of dry weather in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Going into the workweek, clouds will increase. Highs will boost to the 50s again starting on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, rain could return. However, there isn't much mountain snow in the forecast this week.

Enjoy the sunny weather in Seattle on Sunday before the rain returns on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

