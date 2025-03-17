Seattle weather: Light showers Monday and Tuesday

The Brief There will be scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday, with several spots of dry time. The next storm system will hit on Wednesday, and will bring lots of lowland rain and mountain snow. Another round of heavy rain will land on Friday.



Scattered showers will stick around for St. Patrick’s Day with plenty of dry time in the mix as well.

Monday will be more dry than wet, but a few light showers will pop up this afternoon and evening in the greater Puget Sound area. High temperatures will remain about five degrees below average, in the upper 40s.

It will be cool with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rainy St. Patrick's Day in Seattle

Big picture view:

A convergence zone will set up in the central Puget Sound area (north King and south Snohomish counties) around the evening commute. This could bring steadier showers to the areas impacted as you drive home.

A convergence zone will set up in the north central Puget Sound area Monday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will be mainly dry, with a few isolated showers popping up mainly south of Seattle.

The next stronger system will arrive by Wednesday evening. It will bring widespread lowland rain, breezy wind, and mountain snow. Gusts will be strongest on the coast and in the usual north Puget Sound locations.

By the numbers:

Snow levels will stay between 2,000 and 4,000 feet over the next seven days. When rain hits the lowlands, you can count on snow hitting the mountains this week. Make sure you are prepared for winter driving if you are heading over the Cascades this week.

A graph showing the snow level in the Washington Cascades for the next 7 days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next storm system will hit on Friday with another round of lowland rain, breezy wind, and mountain snow. This storm will pack a bigger punch with heavier rain. Rain showers will continue through the weekend.

It will be cool with unsettled weather the next 7 days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

