Seattle weather: Cool temperatures, lowland rain and mountain snow ahead

The upcoming week will bring cool temperatures, lowland rain showers and more mountain snow.

Steady morning rain will transition to on and off showers by midday Sunday. Temperatures will remain 5 to 7 degrees below average, in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will remain cool, in the mid to upper 40s with scattered on and off showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow will continue in the mountains for the first half of Sunday. As of 8:00 AM on Sunday, the passes accumulated 9 to 12 inches of fresh snow in 24 hours. A few more inches are possible before showers settle down later Sunday. Snow levels will remain below 4,000 feet for most of this week, which means more mountain snow is on the way.

8-10 inches of new snow fell at Washington ski resorts over the past 24 hours. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will remain below pass levels this week, with more snow on the way. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

On-and-off showers will continue on Monday, though there will be a lot more dry time. The exception would be in areas of the Puget Sound Convergence Zone, where steady rain could linger.

We will get a break from the rain on Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday. The next round of rain, breezy wind, and mountain snow picks up Wednesday evening and will continue through the weekend.

The next week will bring lowland rain, mountain snow, and breezy wind at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: This weather forecast was written by FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Audio of 911 call released in Idaho student murders case

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off in Seattle with rainy parade, more events

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.