Seattle weather: Sunshine returns and slightly warmer temperatures Thursday

A mix of sun, clouds and scattered showers this Wednesday afternoon. While some spots saw sunbreaks, others saw heavy rain, lightning and small hail. A Puget Sound Convergence Zone continues tonight around the King County area, with potential lightning possible through sunset.

Headlines TONIGHT

Highs today peaked in the low 60s, which is several degrees warmer compared to Tuesday. Highs are still below average and cool for this time of year.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Showers will slowly taper this evening with partly cloudy skies this evening. Winds will calm down into Thursday.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Temperatures will be a little on the cool side overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Regional Overnight Lows

A few clouds around to start Thursday, but skies will be dry. Clouds will clear by midday for mostly sunny skies.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS

Highs will start to warm up a few degrees as a weak ridge of high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest for the end of the week.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

A few showers will start to push into the area on Saturday, along with cooler temperatures. Several systems will move in Sunday through Tuesday for a wet start to the week. We will be watching for any river flooding concerns Monday and Tuesday.