Seattle Weather: Another round of spring storms Thursday

Wednesday afternoon we saw plenty of showers, sunbreaks and numerous lightning strikes! It was a cooler day with quite a bit of rain for some spots.

Some of the heaviest rain was associated with t-storms, bringing over an inch of rain for Shelton.

Overnight we will see scattered showers and tapering t-storms. Temperatures will be cooler and winds will be breezy at times.

Lows tonight will be chilly, dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Scattered showers, sunbreaks and breezy winds will be the story again on Thursday. We will see another chance of afternoon t-storms.

Rain will be likely around First Pitch for the first pitch at the Mariner's Home Opener. Scattered showers will continue into the evening.

The best chance of storms will be along the coast and into the Cascades. These weak storms could bring heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

Showers will linger on Friday, but will dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s with more sunshine into early next week.