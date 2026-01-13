Man with machete arrested after standoff in Seattle's University District

The Brief Seattle police arrested a 47-year-old man armed with a machete after an hours-long standoff Tuesday night. Officers were responding to a trespassing call when the suspect allegedly pulled a machete and fled into a nearby building. The man was taken into custody without injuries, and it’s unclear what charges he will ultimately face.



Seattle police arrested a man armed with a machete after an hours-long standoff Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to Seattle PD, officers initially showed up to a trespassing call along Northeast 50th Street and 16th Avenue Northeast, where they located a 47-year-old man.

Seattle police units engaged in a standoff with a man, allegedly armed with a machete, in the University District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Police said when officers arrived, the suspect allegedly pulled out a machete and fled to a nearby building. No one was injured.

The suspect hid in a stairwell area as police, hostage negotiators, a crisis team and SWAT responded, trying to get the man to surrender.

Just after 7:30 p.m., SPD confirmed the suspect was in police custody and the weapon had been recovered. He was booked into King County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police said they initially had cause to arrest the suspect for felony harassment and trespassing. It's currently unknown if he's still facing those charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers playoff game

Chairlift stops at WA's Summit at Snoqualmie, forcing rope evacuation

2 people found dead inside Mason County, WA home

Tacoma's Spud's Pizza hit by repeated break-ins after fire

Crook steals thousands worth of Pokemon cards from Everett, WA store

First 5 pm sunset of 2026 to return to Seattle this month. Here's when

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.