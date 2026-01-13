Seattle U-District's Varsity Theatre announces closure

The Brief The historic Varsity Theatre in Seattle’s University District is closing this week after more than 80 years in operation. Owners say lingering pandemic impacts and rising costs made it impossible for the independent theater to continue. The Varsity will screen a final slate of films before closing Thursday, and its long-term future remains unclear.



The Varsity Theatre, one of the oldest theaters in Seattle's University District, is closing on Thursday.

Originally opening in 1940, the Varsity Theatre has welcomed countless students, neighbors and movie-goers, but that comes to an end on Jan. 15.

The Varsity Theatre in Seattle's University District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Like many other independent theaters, the Varsity Theatre says it has struggled to recover from the pandemic, and coupled with rising costs, they made the decision to close.

"Like many independent theaters, ongoing challenges following the pandemic and rising costs have made it impossible for us to continue operating this beloved space. While this chapter is ending, we are hopeful the Varsity may find new life in the future for film, live events, or community programming."

Far Away Entertainment took over ownership of Varsity Theatre in 2015.

The closest theater to the University District now appears to be Regal Thornton Place, located in Northgate.

The Varsity Theatre will still provide showings of Primate, Marty Supreme, and Avatar: Fire and Ash on Wednesday and Thursday, according to their website.

