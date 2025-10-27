VIDEO: Seattle police officers rescue man on fire

The Brief A man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire early Tuesday morning in Seattle's University District, with police responding to the scene at 3:10 a.m. Officers found the man engulfed in flames and running through an alleyway; they used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire after he collapsed. Video footage showed the man had fallen asleep next to a makeshift fire, which spread to his clothing; he was treated by the Seattle Fire Department and transported to Harborview Medical Center with second-degree burns.



A man is in critical condition after seemingly setting himself on fire early Monday morning in Seattle's University District.

Officers were called around 3:10 a.m. to Brooklyn Ave NE and NE 45th St, after hearing reports of a man on fire. They arrived within five minutes and spotted a man engulfed in flames and running through a nearby alleyway.

The man is seen on police dashcam running through the alley, while officers yell at him to "stop, drop and roll" to put out the flames.

Officers eventually got out of the patrol car and chased the man down, using a fire extinguisher on him as he collapsed.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived shortly after and provided medical treatment to the man, then took him to Harborview Medical Center. He suffered second-degree burns over much of his body.

According to authorities, surveillance video from a nearby building revealed the man had fallen asleep next to a makeshift fire, which spread to his clothes and engulfed his body in flames.

The man is currently in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

