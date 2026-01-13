Former Bothell city councilmember pleads guilty to 2024 killing

The Brief Former Bothell city councilmember James McNeal pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault in the 2024 death of his 20-year-old girlfriend. Court documents say McNeal strangled Liliya Guyvoronsky in her Seattle home after a volatile relationship marked by control and abuse. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than 10 years in prison, with sentencing to be decided by a judge.



A former Bothell city councilmember has pleaded guilty in the death of his 20-year-old girlfriend, killed back in April 2024.

On Tuesday, 59-year-old James McNeal pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault with a domestic violence enhancement in King County court.

The backstory:

McNeal strangled Liliya Guyveronsky in her Seattle home after a fight, court documents say. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Liliya Guyvoronsky (right) and James McNeal (left)

Charging documents show McNeal met Guyvoronsky while she was working as a stripper and later began financially supporting her, with her parents estimating the support at about $10,000 a month.

Investigators said the relationship was volatile, with evidence from the home including handwritten notes from Guyvoronsky warning herself not to interact with McNeal and describing emotional and mental abuse.

Police were alerted after McNeal’s attorney reported a potential homicide on April 30, 2024. Officers found Guyvoronsky dead in her bed, and McNeal was taken into custody.

An autopsy noted signs consistent with strangulation. Investigators believe McNeal became controlling and exhibited emotionally unstable behavior, leading to Guyveronsky's death.

James McNeal appears in court for his second-degree murder charge in May 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Prosecutors are asking McNeal be sentenced to over 10 years in prison. Ultimately, that decision will be left up to a judge.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers playoff game

Chairlift stops at WA's Summit at Snoqualmie, forcing rope evacuation

2 people found dead inside Mason County, WA home

Tacoma's Spud's Pizza hit by repeated break-ins after fire

Crook steals thousands worth of Pokemon cards from Everett, WA store

First 5 pm sunset of 2026 to return to Seattle this month. Here's when

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.