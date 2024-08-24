Seattle weather: Break from rain, warm temps on horizon

A soggy Saturday morning with some impressive rainfall totals around Puget Sound. The heaviest rainfall was in the north sound where some spots saw over an inch of rain just since midnight. The rain tapered by Saturday afternoon, allowing for a dry kickoff to the Seahawks' last pre-season game.

Seattle and parts of Puget Sound saw some impressive rainfall totals since midnight through Saturday afternoon.

The pesky disturbance which has been hanging out the last few days bringing showery, cool weather has finally kicked out to the east. Look for decreasing clouds throughout the day on Sunday.

A weak ridge will build in during the day Sunday, bringing back some sunshine and warmth. (FOX13 Seattle ) Expand

The added sunshine will allow temperatures to warm back up a little. Many spots will be back into the low 70s.

More sunshine is forecast for Sunday, allowing highs to warm some back to the low 70s.

We will flip the forecast quickly next, going from unseasonably cool weather to unseasonably warm weather which will stick around into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

We go from unseasonable cool temperatures to unseasonably warm temperatures in time for Labor Day,

A ridge of high pressure will build in by Wednesday and strengthen into the weekend. This will lead to a significant warm-up to the upper 70s and low 80s by next weekend.

The cooler weather will flip back to summer sunshine and warmth by Wednesday.

Weekend forecast August 24, 2024