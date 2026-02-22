Seattle Weather: Breezy & Wet End to the Weekend

A deep low in the Pacific will force a series of fronts through the region. The first brought rain to the area on Saturday, with the second quickly on its heels arriving early Sunday. Lowland rain, heavy at times, especially along the coast, will be possible. Snow levels around 3000' will lead to mountain snow. Keep an eye on mountain passes if you are driving.

The front will lead to gusty winds through the Cascade Gaps and along the coast. Winds will be strongest late Saturday night and early Sunday with gusts nearing 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect till 10am Sunday for the Cascade gap and coastal region. Winds will relax during the day on Sunday; gusts will be closer to 20–25 mph, well below the wind advisory criteria.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, closer to normal in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The week ahead will remain unsettled with additional chances for rain and mountain snow. Highs will be close to seasonal averages this week with overnight lows above freezing.