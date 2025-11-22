Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Chance of Showers by Early Sunday

By
Published  November 22, 2025 8:48pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: showers return Sunday

Seattle weather: showers return Sunday

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has the latest forecast

Seattle - After a gray, dry Saturday, a slow-moving front will swing through overnight and rain will increase into Sunday morning.  Most spots will pick up about .25" with isolated amounts over .50".  Winds will also be breezy at times with gusts up to 35 mph. 

Increasing rain overnight into Sunday.

A front will bring light rain to the region late Saturday night and Sunday morning. 

With cooler air diving in with the front, snow levels will drop into Sunday evening to around 2000'.  Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass may see around 3-6" of snow. 

Snow levels dropping the next few days.

Cooler air will lower snow levels through Monday will light snow falling at the passes.  (FOX 13 Seattle)

High temperatures on Sunday will be near average in the low 50s.  

Forecast highs around the region on Sunday.

Near normal afternoon high temperatures are forecast on Sunday.  (FOX13 Seattle)

We get a brief break in the rain on Monday evening into Tuesday before the wet weather returns for Wednesday, the busiest travel day.

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

Rain returns on Sunday with more on the way for the busy travel day on Wednesday.

Weather