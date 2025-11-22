Seattle Weather: Chance of Showers by Early Sunday

After a gray, dry Saturday, a slow-moving front will swing through overnight and rain will increase into Sunday morning. Most spots will pick up about .25" with isolated amounts over .50". Winds will also be breezy at times with gusts up to 35 mph.

A front will bring light rain to the region late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

With cooler air diving in with the front, snow levels will drop into Sunday evening to around 2000'. Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass may see around 3-6" of snow.

Cooler air will lower snow levels through Monday will light snow falling at the passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High temperatures on Sunday will be near average in the low 50s.

Near normal afternoon high temperatures are forecast on Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle)

We get a brief break in the rain on Monday evening into Tuesday before the wet weather returns for Wednesday, the busiest travel day.