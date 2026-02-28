Seattle weather: Chilly mornings and sunny skies into the afternoon this weekend

The Brief Saturday starts chilly but turns mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Dry, mild weather continues through the weekend under weak high pressure. Temperatures warm into the mid-50s early next week before showers return later Tuesday.



It will be a chilly start Saturday with a few morning clouds, but skies will be dry this weekend with more sunshine.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Weak high pressure moves over for the weekend, keeping the skies dry and mild. A cut-off low to the south will kick up a few clouds in the southern part of the state for the afternoon Saturday, but won't create any major impacts.

Weak high pressure moves over for the weekend, keeping the skies dry and mild.

Temperatures will slowly warm Sunday through Tuesday, reaching above average into the mid 50s. Shower chances return later Tuesday through the end of the week with highs in the 50s.

