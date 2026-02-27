Seattle weather: Sunny skies, mild temperatures this weekend

The Brief Western Washington will see improving weather this weekend, with increasing sunshine on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. A ridge of high pressure will bring chilly mornings in the 30s followed by mild afternoon highs in the 50s through Monday. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, with the next chance for lowland rain and mountain snow arriving late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.



The weather is improving just in time for the weekend, with drier and sunnier weather ahead for Western Washington.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night with chillier overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday night will be cooler in Western Washington with partly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

This weekend looks fantastic with increasing sunshine on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. A ridge of high pressure will remain in place through Monday with cool mornings and mild afternoons in the 50s.

Snow levels will drop below Washington Cascades pass levels by the middle of next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will bring increasing clouds, with the next chance for lowland rain showers and mountain snow returning late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

It will be a gorgeous weekend in the Seattle area with sunshine and mild temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

